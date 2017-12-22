Foxwoods adds new gaming experience

“Foxwoods is focused on giving players an intuitive and entertaining gaming experience,” said Wayne Theiss, Vice President of Table Games, Foxwoods Resort Casino. “With Rainmaker Stadium, we are able to deliver a premier dealer-assisted electronic table game that combines a personalized feel with seamless multi-game action.”

Rainmaker Stadium features multi-gaming functionality that allows players to seamlessly toggle between various games at the push of a button, all from personal terminals which come equipped with charging stations and dedicated beverage holders. Rainmaker Stadium’s unique concept allows players to enjoy Blackjack and Mini-Baccarat simultaneously, including the ability to place multiple side-bets on Mini-Baccarat. Rainmaker Stadium was created through a partnership with renowned gaming industry leaders NOVOMATIC.

“We are proud to launch our NOVO Unity stadium gaming with Foxwoods Resort Casino, and are happy to work with such a great team of industry leaders,” said Rick Meitzler, President and COO of NOVOMATIC Americas. “It has been a great pleasure collaborating on this project and being able to create an electronic table game stadium that is comfortable, player focused and an exciting place for people who love electronic table games.”

With live dealers projected on massive, high-definition screens, Rainmaker Stadium’s player-friendly and gaming-centric design appeals to both novices and seasoned players alike. Due to the high demand for stadium gaming options, Foxwoods plans to open an additional 24 play terminals and three new games in the Fox Tower in 2018. Players in the Rainmaker Stadium and Fox Tower will be able to participate in games at both locations, resulting in the ability to play six table games at once from the comfort of a single station.