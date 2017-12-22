Obituaries: Marion R. Koskowski

Marion R. Koskowski, 71, of Bristol, left us peacefully on December 17, 2017 with her family by her side. She is free from the physical struggles she had endured for so long. Marion was born in Bristol on May 16, 1946 and was the only child of the late Isabelle Coleman. She had many diverse interests, endless creativity, and was a passionate reader and a wonderful cook. In retirement, she and John enjoyed many travels all over the country in their trailer experiencing the beauty of the land. Prior to her retirement, Marion always worked to help others. She began her journey as a Meals on Wheels volunteer, later moving to Wheeler Clinic in service of the elderly. Still after, she became a recreation therapist at Msgr. Bojnowski Manor in New Britain, where she brought great joy to many elderly residents. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John, daughter, Kelly Fisk and her husband, Zachary, and a wonderful granddaughter, Zoe, brother-in-law David Koskowski and his wife, Carol, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind a strong knit lifelong group of friends that are truly family. Services are private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. For condolences to the family, visit www.FunkFuneral Home.com

