Police blotter for Dec. 22

Bristol police reported the following arrests (due to changes on the city website, police blotter items prior to Dec. 13 weren’t available at press time):
- Rodney A. Wanzer, 38, of 69 West St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with evading responsibly with injury and property damage and resturcted turns, failure to signal.
- Jill Leah Stross, 31, of 18 Town Line Rd., Burlington was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Aurelia Aquino, 60, of 14 Colonial Dr., Rocky Hill was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Bernadette Teti, 30, of 149 Brook St., Torrington wa arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny and second degree failure to appear.
- Shawn Kruse, 38, of 33 Lufkin Lane, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with criminal possession of a firearm or electric defense weapon.
- Joan Gervasio, 29, of 30 South St. Ext, Apt. 1, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace.