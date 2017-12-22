Police blotter for Dec. 22

Bristol police reported the following arrests (due to changes on the city website, police blotter items prior to Dec. 13 weren’t available at press time):

Rodney A. Wanzer, 38, of 69 West St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with evading responsibly with injury and property damage and resturcted turns, failure to signal.

Jill Leah Stross, 31, of 18 Town Line Rd., Burlington was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Aurelia Aquino, 60, of 14 Colonial Dr., Rocky Hill was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Bernadette Teti, 30, of 149 Brook St., Torrington wa arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny and second degree failure to appear.

Shawn Kruse, 38, of 33 Lufkin Lane, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with criminal possession of a firearm or electric defense weapon.

Joan Gervasio, 29, of 30 South St. Ext, Apt. 1, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace.