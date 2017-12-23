Fire report for Dec. 22

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Dec. 8

284 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

25 Gridley St., cooking fire, confined to container.

27 Murray Rd., cooking fire, confined to container,

579 Emmett St., local alarm system, malicious false alarm.

279 Redstone Hill Rd., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

26 Broad Place, unauthorized burning.

131 North Main St., breakdown of light ballast.

Dec. 9

Wolcott Street and Wolcott Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

65 Terryville Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

284 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

42 Willis St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 10

151 Lillian Rd., fire, other.

33 Lukin Lane, assist police or other governmental agency.

572 Brook St., cooking fire, confined to container.

511 Emmett St., vehicle accident, general clean-up.

72 Prospect Place, alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

Stafford Avenue and Debra Lane, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

799 King St., lock-out.

Dec. 11

Lake Avenue and Lakeside Drive, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

54 Litchfield Lane, brush or brush-and-grass mixture fires.

600 Terryville Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

65 Melrose St., lock-out.

284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Dec. 12

131 North Main St., sprinkler activation, no fire, unintentional.

11 Prospect St., sprinkler activation, no fire –unintentional

Brook Street and Louisiana Avenue, electrical wiring, equipment problem, other.

139 Grove St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

509 Emmett St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Peck Lane and Field Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 13

108 Tuttle St., lock-out.

1660 Stafford Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

551 Peacedale St., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

95 Valley St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

75 Circle St., power line down.

49 West St., water or steam leak.

28 Lincoln Place, alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Route 72 and Central Street, motor vehicle accident with injures.

East Road and Beecher Road, lock-out.

117 School St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

5 Driscoll Dr., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

400 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

Dec. 14

267 Main St., cooking fire, confined to container.

375 Lake Ave., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

95 Wooster Ct., alarm system activation—no fire—unintentional.

Middle Street and Riverside Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Main Street and Memorial Boulevard, hazardous condition, other.

Dec. 15

481 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

68 Old Turnpike Rd., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

83 Chestnut St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.