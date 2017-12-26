Chair, directors selected for OM show; sign-up meeting Jan. 7

The Older Members Association, of the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, has named a chairman and selected show directors for its 77th OM Show. The show is an annual tradition for the Club, and the longest continuous running variety show of its kind in the United States. The OM’s are a group of dedicated volunteers who grew up at the Club and now give back selflessly to its mission. The 2018 show will be held on April 20 and 21 at St. Paul Catholic High School.

Dan Newton, has been named vice president and 2018 OM Show Chairman. He is a five year member of the OM organization, having served as membership committee chairman and program chairman on the previous four shows.

Allen Stone has been selected as the artistic director for the organization and the Show Director for the 2018 show. He is a well known vocalist who has been a long time cast member since his childhood.

Newly installed Supporting Older Member, Wayne Morgan has been selected to be assistant director, he has designed the show graphics for the past seven shows and worked as an assistant to the director for the 2017 OM Show.

“The OM’s are very fortunate to have these two immensely talented people at the helm of the next OM Show,” said a press release from the BBGC about the selections.

The title of the 2018 OM Show is “Wish Upon A Star.” The show will feature a Disney theme and highlight many talented performers of all ages who have made the OM Show the outstanding community and musical venue that it is today.

The show “Sign Up Meeting” and “Sing-a-long” will be held Sunday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. for children, teens and adults in the Rosa Gatti Community Room at the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center located at 255 West Street. All talented individuals living in or around Bristol are welcome to participate!

For more information, got to www.bbgc.org