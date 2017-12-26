Obituaries: Carole L. Sorensen

Carole L. (Maillet) Sorensen, 74, of Farmington, widow of Richard J. Sorensen, Sr., passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at Southington Care Ctr. with her family by her side. She was born July 29, 1943 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late William and Gabrielle (Pelletier) Maillet. She was a people person and loved to play bingo, go fishing and visit the casino. She spent the last year of her life at Southington Care Ctr. where she made many friend’s and was well liked. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the awesome care Carole received during her stay at Southington Care Ctr. Carole is survived by a son, Richard J. Sorensen, Jr., of Salt Lake City, UT, a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Scott Neumann of Farmington, two brothers and a sister-in-law, William and Louise Maillet of Atoka, TN, and Robert Maillet of San Francisco, CA, three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Pauline Nich of Hamden, Elaine and Robert Blair of Burlington, Gabriella and James Carenza of Madison, a brother-in-law, James Sorensen of Bristol, three grandchildren, Shannon Fain, Kyle Sorensen and Josh Neumann, and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her longtime companion, John Reducha of New Britain. Besides her husband and parents Carole was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Morgan. Funeral services are private. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family with arrangements. Carole’s family invites you to send a condolence message in her guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

