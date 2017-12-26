Obituaries: Marilyn A. Fanelli

Marilyn A. Fanelli, 75, of Bristol passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. She was the wife of Paul J. Fanelli.

Marilyn was born in Bristol on May 9, 1942, daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Pritchet) Jones and was a lifelong Bristol resident. She received her undergraduate degree in education from the University of Connecticut and earned a Master’s Degree from Central Connecticut State University. Marilyn had retired after many years in the Bristol school system retiring from Ivy Drive School teaching 2nd grade. She loved to read, travel and discuss politics and enjoyed spending time at Bantam Lake, Old Lyme and Wilmington, VT. Marilyn had also been a member of Prospect United Methodist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves her children, Christine Fanelli and Mark Fanelli both of Bristol; nieces Barbara Ellis of Hancock, NH, Allene Ricker of Milwaukee, WI and nephew David Jones of Kenmore, WA. She was predeceased by her brother Alan Jones.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Those wishing to attend are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of the Library, 5 High St, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Marilyn’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.