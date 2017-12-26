Obituaries: Real G. Plante

Real G. Plante, 58, of Bristol passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He was the husband of Tracey (Plantamuro) Plante.

Real was born on February 9, 1959 in Newport, VT son of the late Camille and Beverly (Blouin) Plante. He was a Peacetime veteran who proudly served in the US Army. A toolmaker by trade, Real was currently employed as a machinist with Arthur G. Russell Co., Inc. in Bristol. He enjoyed Nascar, golf, and playing his guitar. Most of all he loved working on classic cars and taking trips to his camp in Barton, VT where he would ride his snowmobile.

Besides his wife, Real leaves his daughter, Kristen Plante and her husband Steven Southall, his grandson Mason Layton all of Port St. Lucie, FL; sister Debra Wojewoda and her husband Eric of Terryville, nieces Katie Vezina of VT and Victoria Wojewoda of Terryville; and stepfather John Sawe of Bristol. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald LaCourse.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A service will follow at 8:00 pm along with U.S. Army Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (PKD), PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187-1847. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Real’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.