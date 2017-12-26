Obituaries: Richard Albert Fradette, Sr.

Richard “Rit” Albert Fradette, Sr., CPA, 74, of Colchester, formerly of Bristol, passed peacefully at home on Monday morning, December 25, 2017. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Judith (Gontarz) Fradette.

Rit was born in Bristol on May 20, 1943, the only child of the late Albert and Olga (Leclair) Fradette. He also served in the Army National Guard for 7 years. A Certified Public Accountant, Rit was presently employed for the past 27 years by GLK Realty in East Hartford. He was a member of the Connecticut Society of CPA’s and the National Association of Tax Professionals. Rit’s favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren play in their sporting events; playing card games like poker and gin rummy with family and friends; and watching the NY Yankees, NY Giants and the UConn men’s and women’s basketball.

Besides his wife, he leaves his sons, Richard A. Fradette, Jr. and his wife Angela of Bristol, Kevin J. Fradette and his fiancée Cindy Wagner of Bozrah; daughters Jennifer Murphy and her husband Patrick of Wolcott, Kristin Gladding and her husband William of Colchester; grandchildren Noah, Cory, Ryan, Evan Fradette, Nick Grokoski, Nathan and Connor Murphy, Jacob, Joshua and Gracie Gladding; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday directly at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Little League, P.O. Box 1174, Bristol, CT 06010

