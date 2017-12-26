TSB donates to Boys and Girls Club

Stephen Lewis, President of the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation; Marilyn Perzan, Assistant Secretary/Branch Manager of the Middle Street, Bristol branch of Thomaston Savings Bank; and Phyllis Tucker, Assistant Secretary/Branch Manager of the Farmington Avenue branch of Thomaston Savings Bank presented Michael Suchopar, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center with a check for $15,000.

The funds will benefit the programs and services of the Club to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“The Boys and Girls Club plays an important role in the lives of children and families in the Bristol community. Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation is honored to support an organization that provides programs and services to enable young people to achieve academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character,” said Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation President Stephen Lewis in a press release from the bank.

“Thanks to the Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation, we were able double the impact of the funds they have donated by using their donation as a Matching Challenge Grant. Through the support of many donors in our community, we raised $15,000 which matched the $15,000 Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation Grant which will enable us to provide innovative programming for our children in 2018. We applaud Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation for their unwavering commitment to the communities they serve, ‘ said Michael Suchopar, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, in a press release