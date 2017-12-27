Cold weather protocol implemented

At the direction of Governor Dannel P. Malloy, The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and its partners, the City of Bristol is implementing its severe cold weather protocol to ensure adequate shelter space during the severe cold weather.

The protocol is being activated as a result of a forecasted long duration of artic cold conditions for our community that can last into next week containing single digit temperatures along with wind chill temperatures below zero degrees.

In response to the Governor’s requests to open warming centers and other facilities to help those in need, Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu has provided the following information for those in need of shelter during this cold weather event.

Warming stations 9 a.m. until noon include: the Salvation Army and The Agape Center at the old Bristol Baptist Church. For all day warming stations, the Bristol Library, Senior Center and Community Health Center offer their facilities as warming centers during operating hours. St. Vincent DePaul is also a location for use by individuals as available.