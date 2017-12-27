Give blood, get Dunkin’ Donuts in January

For the 11th year, the American Red Cross and Dunkin’ Donuts will partner in January to help increase blood donations and reward generous donors. Through the Dunkin’ Donors Make a Difference campaign, all those who come to give blood or platelets in January at Red Cross blood drives in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of New York will receive a $5 DD Card.

“Donating blood or platelets helps to save lives, and with Dunkin’ Donuts’ support, we can help ensure hospital patients receive the transfusions they need,” said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services in a press release. “We appreciate the dedication that Dunkin’ Donuts has given to our mission for more than a decade. The need for blood doesn’t break for winter weather. Please make an appointment to give the gift of life through a blood or platelet donation this January.”

The $5 DD Card can be used toward the purchase of any item – including coffee, hot chocolate and baked goods, among other items – at participating Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition, the DD Card features a Red Cross logo, is reloadable and can also be enrolled in the DD Perks Rewards program.