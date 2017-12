TUESDAY, JAN. 2

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. www.hhcseniorservices.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Calendar House, 750 Queen St., Southington. www.hhcseniorservices.org