Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 29

JAN. 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY AMY AMELIA WHITE OF HADDAM. “Beauty from Ashes.” The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor, The Orchards of Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington.

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Chinese food and mingling. Butterfly Restaurant, 831 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress and door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

UCONN WOMEN VS. TULANE BASKETBALL. Leave Our Lady of Mercy at 9 to 9:30 a.m. Game is noon. Departure at 4 p.m. Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs. $60 per person. humaia@aol.com

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

NOW thru DEC. 31

PLAINVILLE

SNAPPY SENIORS CAMERA CLUB SEASONAL DISPLAY. Fall into Winter. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

NOW thru DEC. 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY ELLEN COUTURE OF SOUTHINGTON. Couture is past president and vice-president of The Art League of Plainville. She also has shown her art with the Bristol Art League. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656. housescapeart@hotmail.com

NOW thru JAN. 7

OTHER

ANDREW JERUSS. THAT ARTIST ANDREW. An art exhibit. Overcoming ongoing visual, auditory, and neurological obstacles, Jeruss has become a popular local artist. Mandell JCC Chase Gallery, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.