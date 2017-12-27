Obituaries: Carroll R. Pelletier

Pelletier, Carroll R., 63, of Bristol, widower of Corinne (Gagnon) Pelletier, passed away on Dec. 18, 2017 at Hartford Hospital. Born on July 25, 1954 in Ft. Kent, ME, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Therese (Martin) Pelletier. Carroll owned and operated Pelletier Trucking in Terryville, CT. With a fleet of four trucks, he was an independent contractor for FedEx. Carroll leaves a son and daughter-in-law Elden and Temekia Pelletier of Camden, DE; two daughters and a son-in-law Tracy Pelletier of Bristol, CT and Kim and Michael Daly also of Bristol, CT; one brother Rodney Pelletier of New Canada, ME; four sisters Patricia LaBonte of Cartersville, GA, Jean Theriault of St. Agatha, ME, Lisa Bouchard of Cape Coral, FL, and Sandra Pinette of Eagle Lake, ME; six grandchildren Alyssa, Emma, Elden Jr., Anthony, Taylin, and Cullen. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Carroll was predeceased by his brothers Donald, Arnold, and Eldon Pelletier, and his sister Kathy Voisine. A funeral mass will be held Friday, December 29, 2017 at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, at 10 am. There are no calling hours and the burial will be at the family’s convenience. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in his memory. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

