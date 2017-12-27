Obituaries: Donald Stephen King

Donald Stephen King, Age 69, of Bristol, CT passed away late December 24th at Hartford Hospital from complications due to heart disease. Born June 5th, 1948 in Stamford, CT he was the son of Doris and Lester King. Don attended Rippowam High School where he met his high school sweet heart Susan, that later became his wife. He attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY where he earned a Masters Degree in Environmental Engineering. Donald spent most of his working life with various employers as an environmental specialist. Donald has lived the last 40 years in Bristol, CT with a much loved second home in quite Becket, MA. Don was an avid photographer taking several professional level photo course in retirement. He and Susan traveled widely through the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe. He particularly enjoyed eating and drinking the local cuisine, finding hidden gems and was never afraid to drive great distances to get to them. He also enjoyed collecting model trains and attending collectable train and hobby shows. Donald served in several positions in the Boy Scouts of America and was Scoutmaster of Troop 29, Bristol for many years. Influencing a generation of young men and future Eagle Scouts. Survived by wife of 48 years, Susan Frankl King, son Stephen Peter King and wife Julie Farricy King, and two cherished grandchildren Holly Marie King and Jonah Fredrick King. As well as sister-in-law Barbara Frankl. Don’s adventurous spirt will be greatly missed by his loving family, friends, and all that had the privilege to know him. We will always love you. A memorial service for Don will be held Saturday, December 30, at 12pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be Saturday morning from 11am-12pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Boy Scouts of America, CT Rivers Council at www.ctrivers.com/donate, and direct the funds to Troop 29, Bristol, or to Camp Mattatuck. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload a picture of Don by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

