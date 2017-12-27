Obituaries: Edward A. Bohn

Edward A. Bohn, 71, of Waterbury, widower of Raye (Dolloff) Bohn, died on Monday (December 25, 2017) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Edward was born on July 3, 1946 in Bristol and was a son of the late William J. and Elsie (Malsheske) Bohn. He was raised in Bristol and attended Immanuel Lutheran School and Bristol Eastern High School graduating in 1964. He formerly lived in Thomaston for 43 years before moving to Waterbury in 2013. A master craftsman, he worked as a carpenter for the Simsbury Board of Education for 35 years before retiring. He enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Raye, and together they visited all 50 states as well as a trip to Germany. Ed was an avid history buff, and he enjoyed reading as well watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a member of the Bristol German Club and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bristol. Edward leaves behind two beautiful daughters and wonderful sons-in-law: Heather and Scott Rodriguez of Waterbury and Marci Bohn and Jason Jarry of Windsor Locks; five amazing grandchildren: Scotty, Zakry, Jared, Alexi Rodriguez, and Noah Bohn-Jarry; three brothers: John Bohn and wife Patricia of Wolcott, Robert Bohn and wife Joanne, of Virginia, Richard Bohn and wife, Holly, of Virginia; two sisters: Judith Cerny and husband, Jim, and Betty Smith and husband, Smitty, all of Georgia; many nieces and nephews; and his longtime friend, Art Hanke. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (December 30, 2017) at 10 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010, or to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Rd., Suite 1000, Silver Springs, MD 20910. Please visit Edward’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

