Obituaries: Florence Trelli

Florence Trelli, 84, of Plainville, loving wife of the late Salvatore F. Trelli, passed away at Apple Valley Rehab in Avon on Saturday (December 23, 2017).

Florence was born on August 2, 1933 in Bristol to the late John and Anna (Zazuluk) Bugryn. Florence was born and raised in Bristol and after getting married, she moved to Plainville in 1961 where she raised her family. She spent her career working at Bristol Savings Bank. Florence enjoyed shopping, cooking, vacationing to Florida, and above all else, spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She also was a lover of all animals.

Florence leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law: Bret and Bonnie Trelli; daughter-in-law: Joanne Trelli; three grandchildren: Matthew, Christopher and Victoria Trelli; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Florence is predeceased by her son: Grant Trelli; two brothers: Peter and Daniel Bugryn; and sister: Lillian Butts.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.