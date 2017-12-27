Obituaries: Josh P. Walker

John P. Walker, 50, of Bristol, husband of Angelina Marie (Mone) Walker, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (December 24, 2017). John was born on July 2, 1967 in Arklow, Ireland to Jack and Mary (Kealy) Walker.

John was raised in Ireland and when he turned 18, he moved to Bristol. John spent most of his career working at Yarde Metals. He enjoyed watching soccer games, especially his team, Manchester United with his son. John was so proud of his daughter’s academic and professional achievements. John enjoyed spending time with his family and was a father figure to anyone who needed it. Anyone who knew John knew he was the life of the party and enjoyed making everyone laugh. John spent his life appreciating and caring for animals especially his dogs, Misty and Mason. John put everyone’s happiness before himself and would help anyone in need.

In addition to his wife and mother, John leaves behind his daughter: Jordin Walker; son: Sean Walker of Bristol; four brothers and three sisters-in-law: Joe and Olive Walker, William and Elizabeth Walker, Austin and Claire Walker, Gavin Walker; four sisters and three brothers-in-law: Kay and Joe Dunne, Caroline O’Regan, Elaine and Trevor Kearon, Sharon and Joseph O’Sullivan; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he is also predeceased by his brother-in-law: Tony O’Regan.

A memorial sevice will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (December 29, 2017) at 5:45 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday (December 29, 2017) between 4 and 5:45 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit John’s memorial website at www.FUNFUNERALHOME.com