NOW thru JAN. 14

OTHER

‘RAGTIME.’ Musical based on novel by E.L Doctorow. On break till Jan. 4 and continues through Jan. 14. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23. Connecticut Theatre Company, 23 Norden St., New Britain. (860) 223-3147. www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org