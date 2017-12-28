Obituaries: Carolyn Krenicki

Carolyn (DeGroff) Krenicki, 85, of Middletown, RI died peacefully, with family by her side, on December 23, 2017 at Newport Hospital, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was the beloved wife of Steven T. Krenicki, to whom she was married for 48 years until his death in 2000.

Born in Pittsfield, MA on December 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Dwight H. DeGroff, Sr. and Lillian Mason DeGroff. She was predeceased by her brother Dwight “Dee” DeGroff, Jr.

Carolyn spent much of her youth in Unionville, CT, and attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy in West Hartford. After marrying Steve, they made their home in Terryville, CT where they raised their family.

Carolyn was hard-working and held several jobs throughout her career. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at New Britain General Hospital and later retired from Criticon, a division of Johnson & Johnson. After retirement she volunteered for several organizations, including Newport Hospital. Carolyn enjoyed sewing, crafts and gardening and was a member of the Middletown Garden Club. She loved animals and feeding the birds. She also had a passion for travel and visited many countries and experienced many cultures.

Carolyn was a member of St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Terryville, CT, and most recently attended St. Augustin’s Church in Newport, RI.

Carolyn leaves behind her son, Stephen Krenicki and his wife Debbie of Bristol, CT and two daughters, Cynthia Murray and her husband Luke of Middletown, RI and Joanne Bloomquist and her husband Jeff of Saratoga Springs, NY. She also leaves five grandchildren: Alyssa Gokey and her husband Kevin, Kara Rossi and her husband Frank, Michael Krenicki and his wife Katie, L. Callan Murray and Jake Murray, five great-grandchildren: Olivia and Ella Gokey and Bria, Anthony, and Nicholas Rossi, her brother, James DeGroff and his wife Gail of Palmdale, CA, and two sisters-in-law: Jean DeGroff of Finksburg, MD and Helen Krenicki of Orangeburg, NY. She also leaves her devoted companion, Anthony Vacchione of Newport, RI, and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Known affectionately as “Rini” by her adored grandchildren, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care she received at Grand Islander Nursing Home this past year and at the end of her life by the professional and compassionate staff of Newport Hospital and Hope Hospice.

A funeral mass will be held on January 5, 2018 at 11am at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville, CT

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 35 Allen St., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com