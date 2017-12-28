Obituaries: James White

James White, 86, of Bristol passed away from natural causes on Thursday, December 28, 2017. He was the beloved husband of Marylou White for 63 years. He is survived by his children, Andrew and his wife Kathy White and their children, Jennifer Marotti and Tammy Pinnette, Brad and his wife Sharon White and their children, Jillian Whitney, Amy and Tommy White, Peggy and her husband Tony Saraceno and their son Kyle Saraceno and was predeceased by Kirsten Saraceno in August, 2017, JR and his wife Kari-Ann White and their children, Dalton White and Ashlee White and Carolyn and her husband Chris Cronkhite and their children, William and Maggie Cronkhite. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Cathy White. Jim is also survived by five great grandchildren. Mourning him are also his nieces, Kerry Desjardins and Kathleen Urban. Jim received his undergraduate degree from Central Connecticut Teachers College in Education and his 6th year Masters from the University of Hartford. He retired after 35 years with the City of Bristol Board of Education. He was the principal at Callen School and the first principal of Memorial Boulevard School. Jim enjoyed a storied community career. He and Marylou enjoyed many Jaycee events, he was the past President of the Bristol Rotary Club. He was an avid bowler and served many years as the Director for the Connecticut Bowling Association. He also served his community politically as a Bristol City Councilman for many years and was a Connecticut State Representative for the 77th District. He loved his game of golf and spent many years golfing in Vero Beach, Florida. He and Marylou enjoyed traveling for bowling conventions and for enjoyment and celebrated their 50th Wedding anniversary in Ireland. His funeral will be held Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, from 4-7pm at the funeral home. To leave a condolence message in Jim’s guestbook please visit WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

