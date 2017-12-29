Disney’s ‘Frozen’ hits the ice

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

If you’ve been waiting for the characters of “Frozen” to come to life before your very eyes, now’s your chance.

For the first time ever, the story of Anna and Elsa will be told in its entirety… and on skates… as Disney on Ice presents “Frozen.”

According to Matthew King, who plays the role of Kristoff, an ice harvester who takes Anna on a journey to search for her sister Elsa, the Disney production tackles the entire script of the Disney animated classic, “Frozen.”

Disney on Ice makes two stops in Connecticut—from Jan. 4 to 7 in Bridgeport’s Webster Arena and from Jan. 11 to 15 at the XL Center in Hartford.

“It’s great to be part of the show,” said King, who appreciates being in the cast for a story with “very strong characters.”

This is King’s first year being part of Disney on Ice presents “Frozen.” However, this is the skater’s third year being part of the Disney family.

When the opportunity came to be part of “Frozen,” King said he leapt at the chance. He said wanted to do something different and this was an amazing story and a story that kids love.

King has a considerable amount of skating under his belt prior to joining Disney on Ice. He spent some time as a competitive skater. And more recently, he skated as part of the troupe of performers aboard a cruise ship.

King said he has long been a huge fan of “Frozen,” the original animated film. “I’ve watched it so many times.”

“I would watch it again right now if I could,” said King.

“(‘Frozen’) offers something for everyone…,” said King. For instance, he said the film has some great comedy.”

King also loved the messages that are part of the story of “Frozen.” For instance, its message that everyone should get along snuggles along nicely with the holiday season. He also appreciated the theme of love that runs through the whole story. And, of course, he likes the story of two estranged sisters finding each other again.

Asked what his favorite character of “Frozen” is, other than his own or the two sisters, King did not hesitate. Olaf, the snow man who accompanies Anna on her search for Elsa, has a special place in his heart. “He has such a great personality.”

Beyond the world of “Frozen,” King said one of his other favorite Disney characters is the genie from “Aladdin.” He also had a soft spot for the lead character in the first ever Disney film he saw, “The Little Mermaid.” He said he loved Arielle. “The music and the story of ‘The Little Mermaid’ were just fantastic.”

At most Disney on Ice shows, the performers have an opportunity to meet the fans as their characters. And it’s an opportunity King relishes. “(The fans) adore these characters so much… It’s great to see the love for all of these characters.”

For audiences planning to attend the shows in Bridgeport or Hartford, King said Disney on Ice presents “Frozen” is a perfect night out for the entire family. “There’s something for everybody… It has a Christmas feel to it… It’s all about family and bringing everybody together… (And) it’s a great show.”

Disney on Ice presents “Frozen” comes to the Webster Arena, 600 Main St. in Bridgeport from Jan. 4 to 7 p.m. Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday, noon and 4 p.m.

The show then moves to the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Hartford from Jan. 11 to 15. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 4:30 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m.

All seats are reserved for both stops, and tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.