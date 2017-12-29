Fire report for Dec. 29

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Dec. 15

481 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

69 Old Turnpike Rd., carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO.

83 Chestnut St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

164 Jerome Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

91 Garfield Rd., passenger vehicle fire.

Pine Street and Barber Street, accident, potential accident with no injuries.

Dec. 16

Summer Street and Federal Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Morris Avenue and Louisiana Avenue, water or steam leak.

Jacobs Street and West Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

900 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Louisiana Avenue and King Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Dec. 17

Brook Street and Fair Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

502 South St., water or steam leak.

516 Farmignton Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

42 Georgetown Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

784 Terryville Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Dec. 18

81 Foxwood Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

123 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

South Street and Wolcott Street, gas leak.

Pine Street and Emmett Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

59 North Main St., lock-out.

27 Gridley St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

21 Tuttle Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

23 Driscoll rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

Maple Avenue and Warner Street, extrication of victims from vehicle.

92 Harrison St., service call, other.

Dec. 19

75 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

104 Prospect St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

625 Willis St., extrication of victims from vehicle.

167 School St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

28 Pardee St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

38 Colony St., building fire.

Memorial Boulevard, aircraft standby.

Dec. 20

South Street and Willis Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

6 Diane Lane, water or steam leak.

11 Summer St., building or structure weakened or collapsed.

Barlow Street and Terryville Road, extrication of victims from vehicle.

95 Emily Lane, smoke detector activation, no fire.

1379 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injurie.s

Dec. 21

56 Soucy Dr., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

894 Pine St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

54 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Jewel Street and Renee Street, unauthorized burning.

48 Twining St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Willis Street and South Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

284 North Main St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Mix Street and Lochaven Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

25 Laird Dr., CO detector activation due to malfunction.