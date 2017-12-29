Obituaries: Amy Leigh Bukowski

It is with great sadness that the family of Amy Leigh Bukowski announces her sudden passing on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at the age of 33 years. Amy will be lovingly remembered by her partner and best friend Michael Nappi, father and stepmother John and Linda Bukowski, sister Molly Bukowski, grandfather Henry Bukowski, step-siblings Stacy, Rachel and Derek Stratton, aunts and uncles Laura and James Johns, Robert and Valerie Bukowski, Francine and Michael Goodfield, Albert Michaud, and her great aunt Leigh Blake. Amy was preceded in death by her mother Carline Eisleben Bukowski, grandparents Ralph and Virginia Eisleben, and grandmother Janet Bukowski.

Amy graduated from Bristol Central High School in 2002, and was considered a fierce competitor by excelling in many team sports. Always an avid sports fan, she particularly loved the Boston Red Sox. Amy was employed at many notable restaurants in the area and, through her love of both people and animals, volunteered her spare time at local animal shelters. If you had the pleasure of meeting Amy, she became a friend for life.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/ Forestville from 10AM until 12PM followed by a 12PM funeral home service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Amy’s memory may be made to: Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.

