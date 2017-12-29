Obituaries: Giovanni ‘John’ Mone

Giovanni “John” Mone, 74, passed away on Wednesday (December 27, 2017) at home surrounded by his loving family. John was born in the small town of Alvignano, Italy. He came to the United States with his family when he was a young boy to begin a new life in this country. He worked at many factories in Bristol throughout his life and then purchased his own business. He owned and operated the restaurant/bar Fratellis in Bristol for over 25 years where he developed friendships with employees and patrons to last a lifetime. After selling his business he worked part time at the Aqua Turf in Southington. He always talked about how much he loved working there and the friends he made that were so good to him. After a few years John became too sick to continue working so he retired to enjoy the rest of his life. John was a fun-loving personality with a heart of gold who took care of everyone and anyone around him in need. He enjoyed watching old western movies, any sporting event, and working in his garden with his grandsons. John was a member of the Italian Social Club and the St Joseph’s Polish Club where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He was most proud of the beautifully close family he had and spent every Sunday cooking family dinners and enjoying his grandchildren. His family was his world. He taught all his children and grandchildren the importance of family traditions and supporting each other no matter what. He had such a big heart and loved life to the fullest. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; his son: Joe Mone and daughter-in-law Shirley; his daughters: Laurie Mone Blier and her significant other Joe Ochs and Angie Walker; his nine beloved grandchildren: Tyler Mone, Chase and Devin Blier, Chandalise, Chelsea and John Mone, Jordin and Sean Walker, and Gina Lodovico; his sister and brother-in-law: Angela and Nicola DiMatteo; sister-in-law: Pauline Mone; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: Angelina and Pasquale Mone; his brothers: Joe and Fred Mone; his sister-in-law: Carol Mone; as well as his son-in-law: John Walker. John’s family would like to thank the staff of the Bristol Hospital home hospice program for the excellent care they provided for him, especially Nicole and Perry who he spoke of so fondly and went above and beyond to care for him and for his entire family. As well as his caregiver Natalia who took such good care of him. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (January 3, 2018) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 5 and 8 PM. Please visit John’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

