Police blotter for Dec. 29

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Joshua S. Handy, 26, of no current address, Bristol was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with operation under the influence, restricted turns failure to signal, operating motor vehicle other than motorcycle without license (first offense), and first degree larceny.
- Christopher John Mcmullan, 24, of 36 Willis St., Apt. No. 6A, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with second degree criminal mischief.
- Daniel Munger, 50, of 1192 Burlington Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Richard S. Paladino, 30, of 3 Ash St., Apt. No. 3, New Britain was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with operating with registration, license, suspended or revoked, reckless driving, disobeying order of officer, engaging police in pursuit, failure to obey stop sign, and interfering with an officer.
- Armando Javier Rivera, 20, of 159 Robertson St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with reckless driving, operation of a motor veicle by a minor having elevated blood alcohol content, and failure to drive right.
- Xavier Roldan, 19, of 176 Gridley St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of controlled substance, not narcotics or hallucinogens, and possession of controlled substance or greater than half ounce of cannabis.
- Dawn Marie Tagariello, 45, of 17 Evergreen St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Michael Scott Williams, 49, of 243 French St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 15 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Alberto Baptista, 60, of 840 Middle St., Apt. No. 6, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with speeding car at 60-plus on the road, operation under the influence, and failure to drive in the proper lane.
- Owen J. Folts, 41, of 38 Provencer Dr., Plainville was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with operating with registration/license suspended or revoked, engaging police in pursuit, no passing zone, failure to obey stop sign, improper number of headlights, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with an officer. In two separate incidences, he was charged with two counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Marlene Shepard, 48, of 516 Farmington Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with failure to comply with fingerprint request, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Ryan Christopher Stanford, 19, of 22 Belden St., Hartford was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Isaiah Williams, 29, of 5 Seymour St., Windsor was arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with two counts of sale of certain illegal drugs in two separate cases.
- Christopher Brown, 52, of 27 Trout Brook Rd., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with failure to register for offense against a minor or sexual violation outside of Connecticut.
- Robert Crelan, 72, of 101 Stewart St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Troy Harris, 23, of 145 Shawn Dr., Apt. B5 was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with third degree burglary.
- Kevy Hernandez-Gomez, 24, of 26 Pleasant Ave., Bristol was arreted on Dec. 18 and charged with possession of controlled substance or greater than ½ ounce of cannabis, manufacture/ possessionof burglar’s tools, sixth degree larceny, and interfering with an officer.
- Donald Edward Nelson, 51, of 57 Kenney St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with second degree criminal trespass.
- Josue F. Rosa, 39, of 33 Third St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Alejandro Aguirre, 44, of 43 Mechanic St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with second degree criminal mischief, fifth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Joseph Lombardi, 19, of 76 Wildewood Run, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Gregory McArthur, 34, of 7 Christopher Dr., Enfield was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Shaun N. Oaks, 33, of 248 Queen St., Apt. No. 1, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace.