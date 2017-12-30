Obituaries: Bonnie Demuth

Bonnie (Reid) Demuth 54, of Bristol, passed away Friday Dec. 29, 2017 at Bristol Hospital following a long battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born January 14, 1963 in Winsted, CT, daughter of Joyce (Watson) Reid of Thomaston and the late Wallace K. Reid. Prior to her illness she was employed as a phlebotomist for the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Besides her mother she is survived by her sons, John Dovitski III and his partner Heather Johnson along with their son Jameson of OK and Robert Dovitski and his fiancée Jamie Gray of Bristol; her brother, Alan Reid and his wife Holly of Thomaston. She was predeceased by her brothers, Malcolm “Scotty” Reid and Robert Reid.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday January 6th from 2:00 to 4:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com