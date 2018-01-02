After 8 years of trying, city woman finally gets her crown

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Courtney Ouellette of Bristol has been working for eight years to get a chance to compete for Miss Connecticut.

The future FBI scientist finally earned her ticket to Miss Connecticut Dec. 17 when she won the Miss Naugatuck Valley pageant.

Ouellette was selected from a pool for four women—including her younger sister Amber—who were vying for the title at Rotella Interdistrict Magnet School in Waterbury.

“I’m in complete shock right now. Oh my god. I can’t believe this,” said Ouellette who is marking her eighth year trying for a crown. Naugatuck Valley is her first ever title. She kept competing for an opportunity to go to Miss Connecticut, she said, because “It’s been such an amazing experience. These last eight years, I’ve made so many new friends. I’ve gained so many life skills.”

For Ouellette, the crowning moment overshadowed any thoughts of what’s next on her agenda. When asked what she was looking forward to during the next year as Miss Naugatuck Valley, she said, “Right now, it’s so surreal, it hasn’t set in yet.”

Ouellette was one of five women selected for opportunities to compete at Miss Connecticut during two pageants – Miss Greater Waterbury and Miss Naugatuck Valley. Ouellette competed in both pageants—being judged on private interview with the judges, evening gown, talent, lifestyle and fitness (swimsuits), and onstage question.

Also crowned Dec. 17 were: Danielle Radeke of Hamden, Miss Greater Waterbury; Micayla Barrows of Prospect, Miss Southbury; Lindiana Frangu of Waterbury, Miss Greater Waterbury’s Outstanding Teen; and Zorri McCray, Miss Naugatuck Valley’s Outstanding Teen.

The Miss Connecticut Scholarship Pageant will be at The Palace Theater in Waterbury June 5 to 9.

For more information, go to www.MissCT.org

Additional photographs are posted at www.CTFashionMag.com.