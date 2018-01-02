Gas station robbed New Year’s Day

A South Street gas station was robbed on Monday, New Year’s Day.

Police said that at approximately 5:42 p.m. on Jan. 1, the BP gas station, 44 South St., was robbed by a male wielding a knife. The suspect was described as a white male who demanded the cashier to release the money from the register.

The suspect grabbed the money, an undetermined amount, and then fled southbound on Union Street, reported police.

Officers, including a K-9 unit, responded to the area. However, police said, the suspect was not located.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011.