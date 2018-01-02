Obituaries: Maria Dusi

Maria “Mary” (Maffucci) Dusi, 95, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at her home, Wednesday afternoon, December 27, 2017. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Dusi who passed in 2011.

Mary was born in Torrington, 7th of 11 children, on June 7, 1922, daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria (Zabatta) Maffucci. She was a member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville. Mary left school at age 14 to clean houses until the age of 16 when she went to work in the needle shop at the Torrington Co. where she supported the war effort by working in the manufacture of surgical needles and components for the B-29 bomber. On December 6, 1943 Mary was riding the bus home from a Christmas shopping in Hartford with her future sister-in-law Margaret Maracino. Joe Dusi happened to be on the bus and spotted his high school friend Margaret and her companion. He alerted them to the fact that only remaining seats on the bus were next to him. During the ride back to Torrington he asked Mary if she was free on New Years Eve and if she had a gown. Mary told Joe that she didn’t have plans and she lied and said she had a gown. That was the beginning of a life filled with love and pampering. After their daughter started school she went back to work at the Torin Co. packing industrial fans. Joe and Mary loved to travel. For Mary no place on earth compared to York Beach, Me. where they continued to bring their family and friends year after year after year. Mary and her family returned to Gibson’s cottages every August for over 40 years regularly accompanied by the Wishart family of Southington and the Patterson family of Bristol. Mary spent the last several decades of her life living in Bristol, doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and celebrating the success of the UConn Women’s basketball team. Mary recently enjoyed a wonderful Christmas Eve and Christmas Day surrounded by the ones she laughed with, lived for and loved. Mary was well known for her love of a good party, especially when shrimp cocktail and sweets were served. The holiday season of 2017 was no exception and Mary spent it enjoying her family while eating her weight in shrimp followed by multiple servings of cookies and chocolates.

She leaves her daughter, Linda Cieslowski and her husband Richard of Forestville; brother Angelo Maffucci of Torrington; grandchildren Rick Cieslowski and his wife Shannon of Marlborough, Christine Campbell of Terryville and Matthew Cieslowski of Manchester; great grandchildren Emalee, Lauren and Grayce Campbell, Jenna and Kristen Cieslowski; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Tom, Virginia, Rose, Michael, Lucia, John, Eda, Florence, and Lucy.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be private in St. Peter Cemetery, Torrington at a later date. Contributions can be made to the St. Matthew's School Development Fund in her name.