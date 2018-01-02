Police seek driver whose car struck 3 people last week

Police reported that three people were struck by a car on Farmington Avenue Dec. 29.

Police said that Friday, Dec. 29, at about 3:30 p.m., three pedestrians—including a child– were struck by an evading car traveling westbound on Farmington Avenue, Bristol.

The accident occurred in the area of 683 Farmington Ave. The three pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

Police said the evading vehicle was described as a small, red sedan with front end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011.