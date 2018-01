State Reps. Whit Betts (R-78) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) have announced that the coffee hour scheduled for Friday, Jan. 5 at Rodd’s Restaurant (854 Farmington Ave., Bristol) has been cancelled due to the legislature being called into session that morning.

Residents who wish to discuss any concerns may contact Betts and Pavalock-D’Amato at 800-842-1423 and Martin at (860)240-0022.