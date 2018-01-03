City will follow Severe Cold Weather protocol; warming centers, meals made available

The City of Bristol announced on Wednesday that it will be following the State of Connecticut Severe Cold Weather protocol due to the continuing forecast of bitter cold temperatures over the next several days with negative wind chill factors at times. The protocol was activated last week and will now last through Monday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

“On Tuesday morning, the Bristol Cares Committee met to coordinate resources and communication ahead of the impending storm, as well as in the face of the continuing cold weather,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, according to a press release from her office. “The committee has representatives from a variety of social service agencies who provide direct services to populations who are adversely affected by this weather including the homeless, the elderly, those without means to keep homes and apartments heated, as well as families facing economic struggles. Also in attendance were representatives from the police and fire departments and the city’s Emergency Management Director; representatives from Bristol Area Ministry, and non-profit funding resources.”

The City has warming shelters at the following locations during times listed:

The Salvation Army: 9 a.m. –2 p.m. (with the exception of school closings)

The Agape Center (former Bristol Baptist Church): Monday to Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Brian’s Angels-19 Jacob St.: Monday to Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bristol Library: Monday to Thursday,. 8:30 a.m. to8 p.m., Friday/Saturday-8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

The Manross Library: Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday/Saturday 9 a.m.-to 5 p.m.

The Senior Center-Stafford Avenue: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Community Health Center-North Main Street: Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday-8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Meals are available at the following locations during the following times:

Agape House: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Salvation Army: 9 a.m. to12 p.m. (with the exception of school closings)

Brian Angel’s, Monday to Friday 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Christian Fellowship Center Soup Kitchen: Friday to 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

St. Vincent DePaul will host the city’s overnight overflow center as part of this cold weather response, and the CERT (Community Emergency Response Te a.m.) has been notified to assist in providing volunteers to assist as necessary. Additional cots and blankets have been brought to St. Vincent DePaul and food donations at all local places are needed and appreciated as well.

If local shelters are at capacity, those in need should contact the Hotline 211 and they will be directed to other shelters and/or warming stations in surrounding communities.

As a reminder, it is against the law to leave animals outside in extreme weather conditions.