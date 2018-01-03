Dining listings, starting Jan. 5

SUNDAY, JAN. 7

OTHER

RING IN THE NEW YEAR SCHOLARSHIP BREAKFAST. Held by the Knights of Columbus Terryville Council, 1090. 8 a.m. to noon. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, corned beef hash, fruit cup, assorted desserts, juices, more. Proceeds benefit the K of C Scholarship Fund. The Lyceum, Main Street, Terryville. $8 for adults. $5 for children under 12. Tickets at lee Hardware and Beacon Pharmacy in Terryville. (860) 589-2152, (860) 836-2483.

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 MONTHLY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol. $7.