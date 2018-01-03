Dr. King’s legacy celebrated at Jan. 15 community breakfast

On Monday, Jan. 15, the Bristol chapter of the NAACP will be honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a community breakfast and presentation at Bristol Eastern High School. The program will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

The theme of the morning is “Unlocking A Brighter Future.” The featured speaker will be Samuel Galloway ED.D. Galloway currently serves as the director of human resources for the Bristol Board of Education, and prior to coming to Bristol was principal at Bloomfield High School. His commitment to education was evident as he increased the schools graduation rate from 74 percent to 91 percent in just three years.

Galloway is also a veteran who left his post in Bloomfield to spend 18 months in northern Iraq pursuing terrorism suspects.

Tickets are available for adults at a cost of $12, and $6 for children aged 12 and under.

To purchase tickets, contact Lexie Mangum at (860)582-2899, or email Bristolctnaacp@gmail.com.