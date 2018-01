TUESDAY, JAN. 9

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 11 a.m. to noon. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. ShopRite, 750 Queen St., Southington. hhcseniorservices.org

PLAINVILLE

UNDERSTANDING GLUTEN-FREE EATING. 11 a.m. Registered dietitian Mara Davis of Hartford Hospital. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register (860) 747-5728.