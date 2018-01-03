Kids listings, starting Jan. 5

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

BRISTOL

TEDDY BEAR PICNIC. 10 a.m. Hear bear stories and meet a bear. Photo taking opportunities. Bristol Public Library, children’s department, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

FLEDGLINGS AND FAMILY: WALK AND GATHER (FOR FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN). 10 to 11 a.m. Interesting and up-close and personal look into Eastern Screech owls, a Barred owl, and a red-tailed hawk. Barnes Nature Center, 175 Schrub Rd., Bristol. For members: $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. Non-members: $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and up. www.elcct.org

MONDAY, JAN. 8

BRISTOL

NANCY DREW BOOK CLUB. 6 p.m. Amateur sleuths are invited. Mysteries, crafts, games, and more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

BRISTOL

CREATE YOUR STORYBOOK ADVENTURE FOR FAMILIES. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children will enjoy book-readings with a variety of children’s authors including local author Donna LeBlanc, storytellers from the Bristol Public Library and more. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $10 per person. Members and children under 1, free. (860) 314-1400. www.ImagineNation.org

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.