Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 5

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Chinese food and mingling. Butterfly Restaurant, 831 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

BRISTOL

COLORING CLUB FOR ADULTS. 1 p.m. Coloring materials provided or bring your own. For adults 18 and up only. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007. www.BristolLib.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

BRISTOL

AFTERNOON MOVIE. 1 p.m. “Victoria and Abdul” with Judi Dench and Ali Fazal. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007. www.BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE TOWN COMMITTEE CAUCUS. 7 p.m. Caucus will endorse candidates for the Plainville Democratic Town Committee that takes office in March. All registered Democrats can take part. New people who wish to get involved should contact Rosemary Morante, (860) 402-3873, rosemarym@snet.net. The town committee meeting will follow the caucus.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress and door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

UCONN WOMEN VS. TULANE BASKETBALL. Leave Our Lady of Mercy at 9 to 9:30 a.m. Game is noon. Departure at 4 p.m. Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs. $60 per person. humaia@aol.com

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

NOW thru JAN. 7

OTHER

ANDREW JERUSS. THAT ARTIST ANDREW. An art exhibit. Overcoming ongoing visual, auditory, and neurological obstacles, Jeruss has become a popular local artist. Mandell JCC Chase Gallery, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

NOW thru JAN. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY AMY AMELIA WHITE OF HADDAM. “Beauty from Ashes.” The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor, The Orchards of Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.