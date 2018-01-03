Obituaries update: Mary Dusi services change due to storm

Arrangements for Mary Dusi, age 95, who passed on Wednesday December 27, 2017 have changed due to the impending storm. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2018 between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be private in St. Peter Cemetery, Torrington at a later date. Contributions can be made to the St. Matthew’s School Development Fund in her name. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Mary’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.

