Obituaries: William J. Levandoski

William J. “Levy” Levandoski Jr., 73, of Terryville, husband of Janice (Patnode) Levandoski passed away peacefully Saturday Dec. 30, 2017 at VITAS Hospice at St. Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury.

Bill was born February 6, 1944 in New York City, son of the late William “Chappy” and Sarah (Culleton) Levandoski. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. He enjoyed horseback riding, skiing, golfing and playing cards Friday nights with his longtime friends. Bill spent many years enjoying time in the home he built on Cape Cod and his family has many fond memories walking the beaches together.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Wendy Levandoski and her husband Liam of Cape Cod and Jill Levandoski of Bristol; his sister, Patricia Garber and her husband Richard of Cape Cod; his brothers-in-law, Henry Patnode and Gerald Szoka and his sister-in-law Carol Szoka; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Molly.

Our thanks go out to TAPSG Parkinson’s support group as well as the ALS Association, Conn. Chapter, the Hospital for Special Care, his doctors and many others that helped him get through this tough journey with dignity.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville to the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to ALS Association, CT Chapter, 4 Oxford Rd. Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460 or to TAPSG – (Parkinson’s Disease ) 185 East Elm St., # 521 Torrington, CT 06790. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com