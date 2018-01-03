Performance listings, starting Jan. 5

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

PLAINVILLE

COMEDY NIGHT. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. 7 p.m. BYOB/ snacks, 50/50 raffle. DJ. Plainville VFW, Northwest Drive, Plainville. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. (860) 919-6225. wsanjuan@comcast.net

NOW thru JAN. 14

OTHER

‘RAGTIME.’ Musical based on novel by E.L Doctorow. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23. Connecticut Theatre Company, 23 Norden St., New Britain. (860) 223-3147. www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org