St. Paul schedules open house, placement exam

St. Paul Catholic High School has scheduled an open house for Saturday, Jan. 6 for prospective students and their parents. Tours begin at 10 a.m. During this time current St. Paul students, faculty and families will be on hand to answer questions, show prospective students around the campus. and share their experiences of St. Paul.

Also, the next St. Paul Catholic High School Placement Exam has been scheduled for prospective grade 9 and grade 10 students and will be held at the school on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 a.m. While students take the placement exam, there will be a Financial Assistance Information Session in the St. Paul Catholic High School library for parents to learn about the financial assistance process and other general information. The session begins at 7:45 a.m. and lasts about an hour.

Pre-registration for the open house and placement exam is suggested. To register online, visit www.spchs.com. The registration fee for the placement exam is $25. For more information please contact Mr. Matthew Crowley, Director of Admissions at 860-584-0911 ext. 34 or mcrowley@spchs.com .