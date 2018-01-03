Support group listings, starting Jan. 5

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 10

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Anna Fanelli Room, Southington. Space is limited. Register. (860) 276-5399 ext. 4403.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT GROUP. Last Wednesday of every month. Bristol Senior and Community Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 205-9542, (860) 830-2129.

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.