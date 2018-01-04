Libraries closed; trash collection suspended, rescheduled tomorrow

City Hall and the libraries are closing at noon, Jan. 4.
Curbside collections will be suspended at noon. Regular Wednesday and Thursday routes will be done tomorrow, Jan. 5, beginning at 6 a.m..
Please remove your barrels from the curb at noon to avoid impacting winter operations. Barrels not collected should be placed at the curb by 6:00 AM tomorrow.
