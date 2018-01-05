Lancers still undefeated

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern wrestling team remained undefeated this season, belting Simsbury 64-10 in a duel meet in a Central Connecticut Conference Interdivisional tilt on Thursday, Dec. 28 from Bristol.

The dual meet saw the Lancers (3-0) pick up six pins over the contest. Since the beginning of last season, Eastern is 22-0 and has not lost a meet since early 2016.

There weren’t many highlights for the Trojans, now 2-1, as the squad came off a busy evening of hosting the Frank Chaves Tournament – winning the event for a record 17th time.

The reward was having to tangle with Eastern the following evening which was a tall order, squaring off against the reigning and defending Class L champions.

The meet started off with Eastern’s Justin Marshall winning via forfeit and then at 160, veteran Mikey Barrett pinned Jack Montgomery to earn the win.

At 170, Dylan Levesque pinned Will Henry while Keegan Bartis (182) followed up with an 11-4 decision over Ben Cary as the Lancers were dominating early.

State champ Trinidad Gonzalez (195) then picked up a win via pin-fall over Jack Cunningham, Hidkel Mangual (220) zipped up a victory by forfeit as did Eastern big man Andrew Cercone (285).

And then when Simsbury finally got on the scoreboard, it was an uphill battle from there.

Ty Finn, at 106, earned a 9-0 major decision over Bryce Beebe but the Lancers got back to the pay window when Jordon Champagne (113) nabbed a 4-3 decision over Saul Pera.

Eastern newcomer Tommy Nichols (120) ended up pinning Aiden Brown, Carson Sassu followed with a 14-5 major decision over Noah Pryzbek at 126 while at 132, Gabe Soucy pinned Andrew Oken as the meet was all but over.

Simsbury’s Elijah Eckert ended up pinning Tyler King but at 145, Eastern’s Noah Piazza earned a pin over Brett Araniti to complete a busy evening of action.

BRISTOL EASTERN 64, SIMSBURY 10

from Bristol Eastern high school

Individual Results

152 pounds: Justin Marshall (BE) forfeit; 160: Mikey Barrett (BE) pin Jack Montgomery; 170: Dylan Levesque (BE) pin Will Henry; 182: Keegan Bartis (BE) dec. Ben Cary, 11-4; 195: Trinidad Gonzalez (BE) pin Jack Cunningham; 220: Hidkel Mangual (BE) forfeit; 285: Andrew Cercone (BE) forfeit; 106: Ty Finn (S) dec. Bryce Beebe, 9-0; 113: Jordon Champagne (BE) dec. Saul Pera, 4-3; 120: Tommy Nichols (BE) pin Aiden Brown; 126: Carson Sassu (BE) dec. Noah Pryzbek, 14-5; 132: Gabe Soucy (BE) pin Andrew Oken; 138: Elijah Eckert (S) pin Tyler King; 145: Noah Piazza (BE) pin Brett Araniti

Records: Bristol Eastern 3-0; Simsbury 2-1