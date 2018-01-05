Obituaries: Alvin E. Smith

Alvin E. Smith, 89 of Farmington passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018. He was the loving husband of Mary (Willis) Smith for 66 years. Alvin was born on June 8, 1928 in Torrington a son of the late Charles and Rose (Phelphs) Smith.

Alvin enjoyed doing cross word puzzles, walking and was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Lions Club and enjoyed helping other by donating his blood. He had a 30 year retirement in Florida. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons Alvin Earl Smith Jr. of North Carolina, Michael Alan Smith and his partner Beth Douyard of Bristol; daughter Linda Menard and her husband Daniel of East Hartford; brother Ernie Smith of Montana; sister Marjorie Couture of Torrington; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is pre- deceased by his 3 brothers.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 12, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/ Forestville from 5PM until 6:30PM followed by a 6:30PM funeral home service and military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alvin’s memory may be made to Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, 51 Main St, Enterprise, FL 32725.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Alvin’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com