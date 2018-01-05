Police blotter for Jan. 5

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Oscar Antonio Santiago, 28, of 389 Park St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with third degree larceny and violation of a protective order.
- Charles H. Woody, 43, of 138 West St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.
- Jose Feliciano-Lopez, 38, of 127 Milford St., Ext., Plainville was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Robert M. Fisher, 29, of 12 Andre Dr., Litchfield was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to obey control signal, and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Jonathan Gargano, 29, of no certain address, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- David J. Spinelli, 49, of 137 Evelyn Rd., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Valerie Hebert, 57, of 76 Bingham St., Apt. No. 8, was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Vandel Morrison, 32, of 74 Tremond St., New Britain was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Ashley J. Rodriguez, 36, of 39 Kelly St., Apt. 3a, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- William Skalla, 50, of 76 Bingham St., Apt. no. 8, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 25 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Paul Phillipe Anderson, 31, of 106 Laurel St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace. In another incident, he also was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Kathleen M. Beliveau, 56, of 96 Glenwood Dr., Plainville was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with sixth degree larceny and third degree assault.
- Michael Fasci, 52, of 281 Willis St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Rita M. Fasci, 54, of 281 Willis St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Monica M. Landry, 34, of 106 Laurel St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.