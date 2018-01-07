Fire report for Jan. 5

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Dec. 22

25 Laird Dr., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Maple Avenue and Warner Street, unauthorized burning.

431 Minor St, alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

19 Jacobs St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

968 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Center Street and myrtle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

62 Hull St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Dec. 23

341 Peck Lane, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

1069 Farmington Ave., good intent call, other.

Satfford Avenue and Farmington Avenue ,power line down.

171 Laurel St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Jerome Avenue and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

284 North Main St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Pardee Street and Burlington Avenue, power line down.

Peck Lane and Wolcott Street.

43 Jan Rd., power line down.

53 Round Hill Rd., power line down.

507 Emmett St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Memorial Boulevard and Mellen Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

562 Lake Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 24

124 Gridley St., water or steam leak.

116 Larkspur Lane, alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

182 North Main St., lock-out.

27 Pleasant St., smoke or odor removal

33 Hemlock St., cooking fire confined to container.

Dec. 25

160 Gridley St., good intent call, other.

24 Barnes St., cooking fire, confined to container.

117 Broad St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

41 Miller Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

28 Larkspur Lane, cooking fire, confined to container.

West Street and Wolcott Street, unauthorized burning.

Jennings Road and Burlington, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 26

480 Wolcott St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

820 Matthews St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

41 Brewster Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

325 Oakland St., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.

96 Wolcott St., lock-out.

Memorial Boulevard and East Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

1235 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

45 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Dec. 27

44 Adna Rd., lock-out.

873 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

41 Miller Rd., lock-out.

730 Birch St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

32 Valley St.,

15 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Mix Street and Lochaven Road, vehicle accident.

17 Cypress St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

157 Lillian Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

9 Sharon St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

192 Pine Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Dec. 28

520 James P. Casey Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

33 Chippenwood Lane, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

40 Palmorr Place.

89 Davis Dr.,

254 Lake Ave., lock-out.

Pine Street and Mountain Road, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

41 Talmadge St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

10 Chestnut St.

255 West St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

174 Sunny Dale Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Route 72, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

420 North Main St., lock-out.

Dec. 29

3 Town Line Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

63 Amy Lane, detector activation, no fire—unintentional.