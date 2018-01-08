Obituaries: Anthony J. Ventrella, Sr.

Anthony J. Ventrella, Sr., 90, loving widower of Roselyn passed away on Tuesday (January 2, 2018). Anthony was born on July 19, 1927 to the late Vito and Angelina (Valentino) Ventrella. After graduating from Bristol High School, Anthony spent his career working for General Motors. When he wasn’t working he stayed active doing many activities. He enjoyed cooking, biking and walking with his wife. Anthony always made sure everyone was taken care of and had a true passion of putting everyone before himself. He could be found completing one of his crosswords or trying his luck at the CT Lottery hoping to hit the big one so he could share it with his family. He was a loving and devoted family man. Anthony and Roselyn shared the type of marriage one can only hope for. They were both truly soul mates and worked in perfect harmony as an absolute team. He enjoyed traveling to their winter retreat in Florida together. Anthony’s true passion was spending time with his family and circle of friends. Anthony is survived by five of his children and their spouses: Veronica and her husband Donald Angels, Angelina Ventrella and her husband Dominic Spinelli, Annette and her husband Glenn Riccardi, Anthony Ventrella Jr. and his wife Maureen Harrington, Laurie Ann and her husband William Adams; seven grandchildren: Donald Angels, Valerie Sanchez, David Ventrella, Christopher and Andrew Riccardi, Sean Brennan and Laura Spinelli; five great-grandchildren: Ariana and Robert Sanchez, Mia, Ava and Ella Magnano; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Anthony were celebrated privately at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Bristol Hospital Hospice and Homecare, 222 N Main St, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Anthony’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

